Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOffers and WantedFS: Various Items (Macbook Pro, Samsung Galaxy, Unifi AP's, iPod's, etc.)


1686 posts

Uber Geek


#272539 30-Jun-2020 14:02
Send private message quote this post

It's clean out time!  I ahve several items for sale, all are either collect in Auckland, or price plus postage if you would like them sent via courier.

 


1) Unifi UAP. 2.4Ghz only (Green Light). Brought brand new from PBTech a while back. Works fine. Comes with PoE injector. No ceiling bracket.  This will be available next week (I am removing them on the weekend). $40

 

2) Unifi UAP-Pro. 5Ghz + 2.4Ghz (Blue Light).  Brought from Trademe. Works fine, has the well known high pitch wine. Comes with PoE injector and ceiling bracket.   This will be available next week (I am removing them on the weekend). $60

 

3) Pair of D-Link Ethernet over Power adapters, model DHP-308AV.  Brought new from PB tech, no box. Used once. $50

 

4) iPhone 4S, 8GB. Running 9.3.6. Comes with USB cable only.  In great condition.  I think I have the box for this as well.  $50

 

5) iPod 5g 16gbs. Brought from Geekzone but never used. Silver, home button needs replacing or you use the onscreen jobbie, comes with cable only. $30

 

6) iPod 5g 16gbs, Blue. Some sticky label on the back (was there when I brought it). Comes with cable and power adapter. $40

 

7) Samsung Galaxy S8+.  Brought new from Spark a while back. Had most of the parts replaced with an insurance claim. Has a hairline crack on the back glass, works 100%. Comes with Samsung case, USB cable and power adapter. Might have the box.  $400

 

8) Samsung Wireless Fast Charger Duo. Came from Spark with a Note 9. Comes with the box, USB cable and power adapter. $90

 

9) Macbook Pro 15' Mid 2010, Core i7 8GB RAM, 500GB SSD. Has the optional "high res" screen (1680 x 1050).  Brought from Geekzone. This was sold cheap as there was some possible issues with the motherboard, however it has worked perfectly since I brough it except 1 USB port doesn't work. Some damage to the metal above the ports (see photos), was there when I brought it. Comes with charger.  $600

 

10) FREE - box of books, must be picked up, mainly younger teen / kids books.  Would like them to go to someone who needs them.

 

11) Free (or cost of shipping) EVGA GTX780. Displays artifacts on booting.  Can boot into the OS but then is unstable.  Might just need a clean and reseating?  AS IS!!!!

 


 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Create new topic
755 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2515103 30-Jun-2020 14:05
Send private message quote this post

Keen on the ap pro please. Will pm

705 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2515110 30-Jun-2020 14:15
Send private message quote this post

Keen on the GTX780 please (I'll pay shipping to chch) 

Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

Hewlett Packard Enterprise introduces new HPE GreenLake cloud services
Posted 24-Jun-2020 08:07

New cloud data protection services from Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Posted 24-Jun-2020 07:58

Hewlett Packard Enterprise unveils HPE Ezmeral, new software portfolio and brand
Posted 24-Jun-2020 07:10

Apple reveals new developer technologies to foster the next generation of apps
Posted 23-Jun-2020 15:30

Poly introduces solutions for Microsoft Teams Rooms
Posted 23-Jun-2020 15:14

Lenovo launches new ThinkPad P Series mobile workstations
Posted 23-Jun-2020 09:17

Lenovo brings Linux certification to ThinkPad and ThinkStation Workstation portfolio
Posted 23-Jun-2020 08:56

Apple introduces new features for iPhone iOS14 and iPadOS 14
Posted 23-Jun-2020 08:28

Apple announces Mac transition to Apple silicon
Posted 23-Jun-2020 08:18

OPPO A72 a top mid-tier smartphone
Posted 19-Jun-2020 18:02

D-Link A/NZ launches new smart AX1500 Wi-Fi 6 Router
Posted 19-Jun-2020 15:03

AMD introduces Ryzen 3000XT desktop processors
Posted 19-Jun-2020 14:58

Poly Studio X family and Poly G7500 are the first Zoom Rooms appliances to receive Zoom certification
Posted 11-Jun-2020 14:27

Google confirms Nest Mini coming to New Zealand
Posted 11-Jun-2020 10:43

OPPO Find X2 Pro pushed to its limits in wild Antarctic photo series
Posted 10-Jun-2020 16:47


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.