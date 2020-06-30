It's clean out time! I ahve several items for sale, all are either collect in Auckland, or price plus postage if you would like them sent via courier.



1) Unifi UAP. 2.4Ghz only (Green Light). Brought brand new from PBTech a while back. Works fine. Comes with PoE injector. No ceiling bracket. This will be available next week (I am removing them on the weekend). $40

2) Unifi UAP-Pro. 5Ghz + 2.4Ghz (Blue Light). Brought from Trademe. Works fine, has the well known high pitch wine. Comes with PoE injector and ceiling bracket. This will be available next week (I am removing them on the weekend). $60

3) Pair of D-Link Ethernet over Power adapters, model DHP-308AV. Brought new from PB tech, no box. Used once. $50

4) iPhone 4S, 8GB. Running 9.3.6. Comes with USB cable only. In great condition. I think I have the box for this as well. $50

5) iPod 5g 16gbs. Brought from Geekzone but never used. Silver, home button needs replacing or you use the onscreen jobbie, comes with cable only. $30

6) iPod 5g 16gbs, Blue. Some sticky label on the back (was there when I brought it). Comes with cable and power adapter. $40

7) Samsung Galaxy S8+. Brought new from Spark a while back. Had most of the parts replaced with an insurance claim. Has a hairline crack on the back glass, works 100%. Comes with Samsung case, USB cable and power adapter. Might have the box. $400

8) Samsung Wireless Fast Charger Duo. Came from Spark with a Note 9. Comes with the box, USB cable and power adapter. $90

9) Macbook Pro 15' Mid 2010, Core i7 8GB RAM, 500GB SSD. Has the optional "high res" screen (1680 x 1050). Brought from Geekzone. This was sold cheap as there was some possible issues with the motherboard, however it has worked perfectly since I brough it except 1 USB port doesn't work. Some damage to the metal above the ports (see photos), was there when I brought it. Comes with charger. $600

10) FREE - box of books, must be picked up, mainly younger teen / kids books. Would like them to go to someone who needs them.

11) Free (or cost of shipping) EVGA GTX780. Displays artifacts on booting. Can boot into the OS but then is unstable. Might just need a clean and reseating? AS IS!!!!



