Ex-lease core i3 refurbished and tested with new RAM (1600Mhz) and 64GB MSATA SSD (6Gb). I have three (3) of these . Can load O/S of your choice if you want including Home Assistant.

NO WiFi card installed (has built-in WiFi antennas though). You can install any one of the following if you want internal WiFi or use and external dongle.

Intel Intel® Centrino® Wireless-N 2200

Intel Intel® Centrino® Wireless-N 2230

Intel Intel® Centrino® Advanced-N 6205

Intel Intel® Centrino® Advanced-N 6235

Intel Dual Band Wireless-AC 7260 Plus Bluetooth

Intel Dual Band Wireless-N 7260

Intel Dual Band Wireless-N 7260 Plus Bluetooth

In good condition but with the usual marks and scratches on the top case.

Updated BIOS today to Version: 0069 (Latest) Date: 11/4/2019

Specs:

CPU: Intel NUC Mini 3rd Gen Intel Core i3-3217U Processor

Graphics: Intel® HD Graphics 4000

Memory: Dual-channel 1333/1600 MHz up to 16GB (in two sticks)

Gigabit Ethernet Port

2 x HDMI 1.4a ports with audio support.

Intel Supported 3 x USB2.0 Ports.

Comes with NUC and new 19VDC power brick only, NO POWER CORD.

** 1st one in though gets the one power cord I do have and also a VESA mount plate and screws. **

Full specs here: https://ark.intel.com/content/www/us/en/ark/products/71275/intel-nuc-kit-dc3217iye.html

$210 EA + $6 shipping nationwide