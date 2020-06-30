Ex-lease core i3 refurbished and tested with new RAM (1600Mhz) and 64GB MSATA SSD (6Gb). I have three (3) of these. Can load O/S of your choice if you want including Home Assistant.

 

NO WiFi card installed (has built-in WiFi antennas though). You can install any one of the following if you want internal WiFi or use and external dongle.

 

  • Intel  Intel® Centrino® Wireless-N 2200
  • Intel  Intel® Centrino® Wireless-N 2230 
  • Intel  Intel® Centrino® Advanced-N 6205 
  • Intel  Intel® Centrino® Advanced-N 6235 
  • Intel  Dual Band Wireless-AC 7260 Plus Bluetooth 
  • Intel  Dual Band Wireless-N 7260 
  • Intel  Dual Band Wireless-N 7260 Plus Bluetooth

In good condition but with the usual marks and scratches on the top case.
Updated BIOS today to Version: 0069 (Latest) Date: 11/4/2019 

 

Specs:

 

  • CPU: Intel NUC Mini 3rd Gen Intel Core i3-3217U Processor
  • Graphics: Intel® HD Graphics 4000
  • Memory: Dual-channel 1333/1600 MHz up to 16GB (in two sticks)
  • Gigabit Ethernet Port
  • 2 x HDMI 1.4a ports with audio support.
  • Intel Supported 3 x USB2.0 Ports. 

Comes with NUC and new 19VDC power brick only, NO POWER CORD.

 

** 1st one in though gets the one power cord I do have and also a VESA mount plate and screws. **

 

Full specs here: https://ark.intel.com/content/www/us/en/ark/products/71275/intel-nuc-kit-dc3217iye.html

 

$210 EA + $6 shipping nationwide