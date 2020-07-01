Qnap TS-451A Nas + power supply.

Dual Core Celeron 1.6GHz 2GB RAM.

Unit has a faulty backplane, meaning that bay 3 has a fault and will not recognise a disk properly. The other bays are working fine.

It could be repaired as the fault is relatively common on these units. The issue and fix has been discussed in depth here: https://forum.qnap.com/viewtopic.php?t=134212

Or you could pay the $230USD i was quoted by QNAP to repair.

2x 4GB DDR3 1600 SO-DIMM Memory Modules

Make an offer on the NAS. It might be ok to run with 2-3 disks.

For the Memory im asking $30

Im based in Auckland.

Shipping at buyers cost or pickup.