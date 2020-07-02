Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#272576 2-Jul-2020 20:08
Hey GZ'ers,

 

Trying to help someone (who is in their 80's !!) wanting to upgrade their MacBook Pro 2.4 GHz Mid 2010 13" from 2 x 2GB 1067 MHz ---> 2 x 4/8 GB.

 

Their 2010 13" Core 2 Duo should be happy with 2 x 4 or 2 x 8GB Modules, but doesn't seem to be, so have just done fresh combo install of latest version 10.13.6 but thats only bumped the Boot ROM up to 68.0.0.0.0 (from 67.0.0.0.0), SMC stayed same... and still cannot boot 2 x 4GB or 2 x 8GB modules.

 

4GB 1333 MHz and 8GB 1600 MHz sticks only work if a 2GB 1067MHz stick is in there, feck knows why, so I can get 2 + 4 (6GB) or 2 + 8 (10GB) but I cannot get 4 + 4 or 8 + 8 working.... wondering if it's because the only way to run pairs is if they are both 1067 MHz..

 

Maybe I'm just even more retarded than I ever thought possible, but on the 'off-chance' I'm not, maybe someone can sell, or lend me some 4 or 8GB 1067 MHz laptop modules to test, I'll get CourierPost to collect them, from your place, and return if required etc

 

 

 

TIA

 

====

 

macOS 10.13.6

 

Boot Rom: 68.0.0.0.0

 

SMC: 162f7

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 




 

 

  #2516488 2-Jul-2020 20:38
Looks like a known issue wherein it does not down clock and it seems it needed the other RAM with the correct speed as a catalyst.

 

https://discussions.apple.com/thread/5246623

 

 

