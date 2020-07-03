Very good condition with no marks on front or back glass which hopefully the photos show. Great battery.
- Camera: 12 MP + 13 MP
- Storage: 64 GB
- Ram: 4 GB
- Front camera: 20 MP
- Display: 6.18" (15.7 cm)
- Resolution: 1080 x 2280 pixels, 19:9 ratio (~408 ppi density)
- Android One so software updates direct from Google
- Running Android 10 with June security patch
Comes with box, rubber case, Type C charger cable, 64GB MicroSD card and 2.4A power brick.
Nokia 7.1 (smaller version) with only 32GB RAM is $478 RRP at Harvey Norman.
Asking $400 with free shipping nationwide.