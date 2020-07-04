Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#272597 4-Jul-2020 14:26
I know this is a bit of a long shot but worth a try.

 

During the lockdown me and my stepdaughter watched and really bonded over the star wars films (we actually watched all of them in about 3 weeks, and was her first time watching them)

 

Needless to say she's hooked and loves everything star wars (made her own lightsaber lol).

 

Anyway bit off track sorry.

 

 

 

Just wondering if anyone has a BB8 for sale as I think it would make s pretty great birthday present which is coming up in August.

 

 

 

Based on Christchurch, happy to pay postage etc.

 

 

 

Cheers

 

Andy

 

 

 

PS please let me know if you have any other Star wars related stuff you might want to part with, thanks

 

I got the Kylo Ren lightSaber on special from the warehouse a while ago, but her dad has just bought and given her one 😒

  #2517242 4-Jul-2020 14:33
I've messaged you.. I have an original Sphero BB8 used for 15 mins...



  #2517247 4-Jul-2020 14:56
Thanks for that.

I should have added (only just realised) the spin master version would be preferable, but open to anything. Cheers

