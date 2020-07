Phone was purchased from noel leeming at end of June. So warranty is til June 2022.



Charged it once and put it back to the box before I set up the apps on it.. so I didn’t even take it outside. This phone is snappy and beautiful but it’s just that I am too invested into iOS to switch to Android now.



Includes box and accessories (all unused).



Also, a $39 spigen case from pbtech - https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/MPPSGP00756/Spigen-Galaxy-S20-5G-67-Ultra-Hybrid-Case-Matte-Bl



Selling it for $1300 ONO, pick up at Auckland.