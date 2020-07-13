WTS Netgear JGS516PE
https://www.netgear.com/support/product/JGS516PE.aspx
Pickup Chch. Happy to deliver.
Working great, but I moved to Unifi gear with a new house.
WTS Netgear JGS516PE
https://www.netgear.com/support/product/JGS516PE.aspx
Pickup Chch. Happy to deliver.
Working great, but I moved to Unifi gear with a new house.
Sent you a PM, very interested.
Anything I say is the ramblings of an ill informed, opinionated so-and-so, and not representative of any of my past, present or future employers, and is also probably best disregarded.
Also interested - but came second so only if ToeJam doesn't want it 👍
Have 3 people queued up sorry. ToeJam you were the second PM i'm afraid.
$160 incl shipping sound OK?