#272734 13-Jul-2020 09:59
WTS Netgear JGS516PE

 

https://www.netgear.com/support/product/JGS516PE.aspx

 

Pickup Chch. Happy to deliver.

 

Working great, but I moved to Unifi gear with a new house.

  #2521957 13-Jul-2020 11:25
Sent you a PM, very interested.




  #2521960 13-Jul-2020 11:30
Also interested - but came second so only if ToeJam doesn't want it 👍

 
 
 
 




  #2521962 13-Jul-2020 11:32
Have 3 people queued up sorry. ToeJam you were the second PM i'm afraid.

 

$160 incl shipping sound OK?

