Working perfectly. Upgraded to a newer generation 4K projector so this is now surplus to my requirements.

Was used primarily for gaming at 1080P and 4K and watching sport. No motion issues or detectable input lag and it has a lovely picture as well. Used with Xbox One X and PS4 Pro.

Bulb has 2200 Hours on it. It was purchased in 2018.

Pickup in Auckland only.

$3000