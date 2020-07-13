$5,995 + delivery

Selling my 2019 15" MBP. Switching back to a Surface Laptop for work, so no longer need the MBP.

Barely left the house, in near perfect condition. No marks or scratches on metal or screen, and all keys work perfectly fine.



AppleCare+ till 27/07/2022 so plenty of warranty coverage left



Specs:

2.4GHz 8-core ninth-generation Intel Core i9 processor with Turbo Boost up to 5.0GHz

Radeon Pro Vega 20 with 4GB of HBM2 memory

32GB of 2400MHz DDR4 memory

1TB of SSD storage

Retina display with True Tone

Four Thunderbolt 3 ports

Touch Bar and Touch ID



Comes with original box, charger, usb-c charging cable.

Image gallery here: https://imgur.com/a/LtBAIob

Also on trademe: https://www.trademe.co.nz/Browse/Listing.aspx?id=2692503913