$5,995 + delivery
Selling my 2019 15" MBP. Switching back to a Surface Laptop for work, so no longer need the MBP.
Barely left the house, in near perfect condition. No marks or scratches on metal or screen, and all keys work perfectly fine.
AppleCare+ till 27/07/2022 so plenty of warranty coverage left
Specs:
2.4GHz 8-core ninth-generation Intel Core i9 processor with Turbo Boost up to 5.0GHz
Radeon Pro Vega 20 with 4GB of HBM2 memory
32GB of 2400MHz DDR4 memory
1TB of SSD storage
Retina display with True Tone
Four Thunderbolt 3 ports
Touch Bar and Touch ID
Comes with original box, charger, usb-c charging cable.
Image gallery here: https://imgur.com/a/LtBAIob
Also on trademe: https://www.trademe.co.nz/Browse/Listing.aspx?id=2692503913