Pickup Henderson AKL,

Cash or account

#1

HP Proliant ML350p Gen8 $175

Xeon 2.1ghz max 2.6ghz 6 Core 12 Thread E5 2620 v2 CPU 80w

8GB Ram,

3 x 300GB SAS HDD in Raid (has a 4th disk, but it is faulty)

4x Network Ports on Back + 1 ILO Port

1x Case Key for Front Cover

Currently has 2008 R2 installed on it, no licence

Turns on boots up, RAID is working. has warning due to the the 4th disk been faulty.

As is, where is

it needs a full range of firmware updates, and a clean install of Windows, with the raid deleted and resetup for

3 disks config

---------------------------

#2 *SOLD

HP Proliant ML150 Gen9 $165

Xeon 2.4ghz 6 Core 12 Thread E5 2620 v3 CPU 85w

16GB Ram,

2 x 300GB SAS HDD in Raid 1

Win2012 R2 Licence

1x Case Keys

Turns on boots up, RAID is OK. was able to clean it up, remove it from the domain,

As is, where is

it needs a full range of firmware updates, and a clean install of Windows



--------------------------

#3

IBM x3100 M3 $40

Xeon X3450 2.67ghz

2Gb Ram

2008 R2 Standard with Licence

2x 250GB HDDs

Turns on boots up, RAID is OK. was able to clean it up file , remove it from the domain,

As is, where is

this machine has been sitting in a server room, unplugged on a shelf for 5+ years