FS: 2x HP Proliant and 1x IBM Server

dan



#272756 14-Jul-2020 14:40
Pickup Henderson AKL, 
Cash or account 

 

#1
HP Proliant ML350p Gen8   $175
Xeon 2.1ghz max 2.6ghz 6 Core 12 Thread E5 2620 v2 CPU  80w
8GB Ram,
3 x 300GB SAS HDD in Raid  (has a 4th disk, but it is faulty)
4x Network Ports on Back + 1 ILO Port
1x Case Key for Front Cover

 

Currently has 2008 R2 installed on it, no licence

 

 

 

Turns on boots up, RAID is working.  has warning due to the the 4th disk been faulty.
As is, where is

 

it needs a full range of firmware updates, and a clean install of Windows, with the raid deleted and resetup for 
3 disks config

 

Click to see full size

 

 

 

---------------------------
#2     *SOLD
HP Proliant ML150 Gen9  $165
Xeon 2.4ghz 6 Core 12 Thread E5 2620 v3 CPU  85w
16GB Ram,
2 x 300GB SAS HDD in Raid 1
Win2012 R2 Licence  
1x Case Keys

 

Turns on boots up, RAID is OK. was able to clean it up, remove it from the domain,
As is, where is

 

it needs a full range of firmware updates, and a clean install of Windows

 

Click to see full size

 


--------------------------
 #3
IBM x3100 M3   $40
Xeon X3450 2.67ghz
2Gb Ram
2008 R2 Standard with Licence
2x 250GB HDDs

 

 Turns on boots up, RAID is OK. was able to clean it up file , remove it from the domain,
As is, where is
this machine has been sitting in  a server room, unplugged on a shelf for 5+ years

 

Click to see full size

  #2522778 14-Jul-2020 14:41
Could be keen on the HP Proliant ML150 Gen9.. will let you know ASAP.




CPU: Intel 3770k| RAM: F3-2400C10D-16GTX G.Skill Trident X |MB:  Gigabyte Z77X-UD5H-WB | GFX: GV-N660OC-2GD gv-n660oc-2gd GeForce GTX 660 | Monitor: Qnix 27" 2560x1440

 

 

  #2522785 14-Jul-2020 14:53
Could I please have the ML150 Gen9 @ $165 if still available?  Happy to pick up at a time to suit you, as I'm just off Lincoln Road.




"4 wheels move the body.  2 wheels move the soul."

“Don't believe anything you read on the net. Except this. Well, including this, I suppose.” Douglas Adams

 
 
 
 


dan



  #2522790 14-Jul-2020 14:58
Dynamic:

 

Could I please have the ML150 Gen9 @ $165 if still available?  Happy to pick up at a time to suit you, as I'm just off Lincoln Road.

 

 

 

 

yep, didnt hear from mentalic. send me a PM when you want to pickup, 5 mins from lincoln

 

 

  #2522793 14-Jul-2020 15:04
Cheers.  I'll PM you my mobile now, and collect this weekend unless you would like it out from under your feet sooner than that.




"4 wheels move the body.  2 wheels move the soul."

“Don't believe anything you read on the net. Except this. Well, including this, I suppose.” Douglas Adams

dan



  #2522794 14-Jul-2020 15:06
Dynamic:

 

Cheers.  I'll PM you my mobile now, and collect this weekend unless you would like it out from under your feet sooner than that.

 

 

sooner would be better if your that close they are taking up alot of space

