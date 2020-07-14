Pickup Henderson AKL,
Cash or account
#1
HP Proliant ML350p Gen8 $175
Xeon 2.1ghz max 2.6ghz 6 Core 12 Thread E5 2620 v2 CPU 80w
8GB Ram,
3 x 300GB SAS HDD in Raid (has a 4th disk, but it is faulty)
4x Network Ports on Back + 1 ILO Port
1x Case Key for Front Cover
Currently has 2008 R2 installed on it, no licence
Turns on boots up, RAID is working. has warning due to the the 4th disk been faulty.
As is, where is
it needs a full range of firmware updates, and a clean install of Windows, with the raid deleted and resetup for
3 disks config
---------------------------
#2 *SOLD
HP Proliant ML150 Gen9 $165
Xeon 2.4ghz 6 Core 12 Thread E5 2620 v3 CPU 85w
16GB Ram,
2 x 300GB SAS HDD in Raid 1
Win2012 R2 Licence
1x Case Keys
Turns on boots up, RAID is OK. was able to clean it up, remove it from the domain,
As is, where is
it needs a full range of firmware updates, and a clean install of Windows
--------------------------
#3
IBM x3100 M3 $40
Xeon X3450 2.67ghz
2Gb Ram
2008 R2 Standard with Licence
2x 250GB HDDs
Turns on boots up, RAID is OK. was able to clean it up file , remove it from the domain,
As is, where is
this machine has been sitting in a server room, unplugged on a shelf for 5+ years