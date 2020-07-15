Here's the deal - after a few years I've come to realise that the Sony APS-C camera bodies don't work for me. Shooting with a Fuji XT-3 recently gave me so much joy that (after much research as well) I realise it's time to move on to Fuji.

I have a shop that's offered me acceptable deals if I were to trade these in but ultimately they will sell them for more. So I'd like to give GZers a good deal and also benefit myself - the only catch is that you have to make a firm commitment to buy plus put in a small (non-refundable) deposit as I don't want to risk missing out on my trade in deal or be left to deal with a whole lot of gear to sell later as a busy guy before Friday. I have in mind what I think would be very good/bargain prices for the below lenses and am open to offers on the body:

- Sigma 16mm F1.4 (this is probably the best prime that you can get on Sony's APS-C line up). I'll take 450.

- Sony 35mm SEL3518 (E mount 35 F1.8). Retails for over $1000 (it's overpriced). I'm realistic and will take $550.

- Sony F4 18 - 105 PZ. Very hard to get now and probably the best all round lens for the E mount. I'll take $550.

- I don't have a very firm idea on how much my A6500 is worth - it's hardly been used and was a gift from someone who barely used it as well as I had been wanting to give up on the Sony APS-C line for a long time and ended up using other cameras instead. I shoot using silent shutter 90%+ of the time, so shutter actuations are below 500. Make me an offer - it has no dings, scratches or the like.

Pick up available in Auckland - Newmarket, Albany or central suburbs at a mutual time to suit. All the lenses are in excellent condition. No scratches, no fungus, and the like on the optical elements. There's a 1mm chip on the 18 - 105 on the body. I have all original boxes and should have all accessories as well.

Get in touch (quickly) please if these are of interest.

Thanks.