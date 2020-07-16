I am mucking out my office before we move and have a number of camera bags no longer fulfilling their purpose in life.

Think Tank Glass Taxi - $75 Think Tank Urban Disguise - $100 LowePro Magnum 650 - $100 Tenba Messenger - $50

All in good condition and prices are +$10 shipping.

If anyone is interested, I have a vintage 1970's Billingham 550 as well. This is a sought after bag that would complement a vintage camera kit (as well as being cool for a modern one). Obviously it is a bit battle scarred given the age but it has been repaired by Billingham in the UK who replaced a broken zip, replaced the inside with the modern version of the padded interiour and re-stitched the webbing shoulder strap.

Following the repairs, this bag has plenty of life - decades - still to go. If you are genuinely interested, I will send photos. It'll be $400 though plus $10 shipping.

I'll be putting these on Trade Me but will leave it a week in case anyone here is interested.