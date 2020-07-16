Doing a bit of cleaning out, details as below;

1. XBox One - 1TB, Color: Black, Comes with box and all original accessories (except the charging cable for the controller, this is missing). No hardware or cosmetic damage, selling as this is no longer getting enough use. Looking for $375

2. Mitsubishi Dehumidifier - Purchased a few years back. Used a handful of times before we moved house and has been gathering dust ever since. Still in perfect working and cosmetic condition. Model: MJ-E22VX Looking for $450

3. LG Smart Full HD TV - no hardware or display issues, remote included. Looking for $250. Specs: https://www.lg.com/nz/tvs/lg-42LN5710

4. Pioneer Blu Ray 3D Home Theatre system (XV-BD422W) - Blu Ray player/receiver powers on but freezes after a while, not sure if this is a hardware or software issue, 5 tall boy speakers and the subwoofer are all in good working condition. Looking for $80. If someone can or know how to fix it it'd be a decent home theatre system.

Location is Auckland, ideally would like these to be picked up. I live out South but happy to meet half way for pick up if needed.