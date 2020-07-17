Details as below;

Macbook Pro 13" Retina (Late 2013 model)

RAM: 8GB of 1600MHz DDR3L onboard memory

Storage: 512GB SSD

Battery health: Normal

Processor: 2.6GHz dual-core Intel Core i5 processor (Turbo Boost up to 3.1GHz) with 3MB shared L3 cache

More info: https://support.apple.com/kb/SP691?locale=en_NZ

This is the "specd up" 13" model, purchased from the US in Dec 2013

Comes with the box, charging brick and manuals

No issues with hardware or display. All ports are in working order

Currently running Catalina with no performance issues and with the ability to upgrade to BigSur later this year.

Used mainly for uni assignments and now just work (emails, etc)

Minor wear due to the age - happy to send photos if anyone is interested.

Pickup location is Auckland but can ship at buyers expense.

Will update battery cycle info once I get home tonight.

Looking for $1000