Hi,

Bought from the US back in 2015 this has been in storage for over a year so out it goes!

Fantastic DAC that I used on my work laptop; primarily to listen to FLAC files, just tested it now and it is still sounding incredible.

Used condition with a few scratches around the housing however these are only cosmetic - please see the photo.

Does not come with box.

More info. here:

https://www.rubbermonkey.co.nz/Apogee-Electronics-Groove-24-Bit-192-kHz-USB-DAC-and-Headphone-Amplifier-For-Mac-and-PC

$200 + shipping or pickup Wellington (Rongotai)