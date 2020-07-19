I have for sale an as new HP ProBook 445 G7 14 Inch AMD Ryzen 5 4500U 4.0GHz 16GB RAM 512GB SSD Laptop with Windows 10 Pro. (Model 18V81PA)
Includes 3yr HP Care Pack (Next Business Day Onsite Warranty). I have checked with HP and have confirmed that the warranty can be used by the new purchaser. I have this in a written message from their support team. I will supply copy of invoice and Care Pack certificate.
Purchased laptop on 22 June 2020, but selling it as I no longer need it. I was to have been made redundant from my job on 26 June so was going to work as a freelance contractor, but employer re-offered job back on 25 June and I started back earlier this week. I had set-up the laptop and tinkered away over a 1-week period.
I have factory reset the laptop.
Asking price is $1350. I paid approx $1600 for the laptop and warranty (after claiming HP's cashback).
Pick-up is from Glendene, West Auckland. Can ship if required (extra cost)
Specifications:
- Display: 14" diagonal FHD IPS eDP anti-glare LED-backlit slim
- Operating System: Windows 10 Pro
- Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 4500U Hexa-Core Processor (8MB Cache, 2.3 GHz up to 4.0 GHz)
- Memory: 16GB DDR4 3200MHz (1X 16GB, Max 32GB, 2x SODIMM Slots)
- Storage: 512GB M.2 2280 PCIe NVMe Solid State Drive
- Graphics: Integrated AMD Radeon Shared Graphics
- Optical drive: None
- Interfaces: 2 x USB 3.1 Gen 1, 1 x USB 3.1 Type-C Gen 1 (Power delivery, DisplayPort), 1 x USB 2.0 (power port), 1 x HDMI 1.4, 1 x RJ-45, 1 x Stereo headphone/microphone combo jack
- Bluetooth: v4.2
- Wireless LAN: Intel AX WiFi 6 802.11ax Wireless Lan
- Mobile Connectivity: None
- Power Supply: 65W AC Adapter
- Battery: 45 Wh Li-ion
- Camera: HD IR Webcam
- Audio: Stereo speakers, integrated microphone
- Keyboard: HP Premium Keyboard, full-size island-style, spill resistant, backlit
- Pointing device: Clickpad with multi-touch gesture support
- Dimensions (W x D x H): 364.9 x 256.9 x 18.9 mm
- Weight (approx.): 2.0 kg