I have for sale an as new HP ProBook 445 G7 14 Inch AMD Ryzen 5 4500U 4.0GHz 16GB RAM 512GB SSD Laptop with Windows 10 Pro. (Model 18V81PA)

Includes 3yr HP Care Pack (Next Business Day Onsite Warranty). I have checked with HP and have confirmed that the warranty can be used by the new purchaser. I have this in a written message from their support team. I will supply copy of invoice and Care Pack certificate.

Purchased laptop on 22 June 2020, but selling it as I no longer need it. I was to have been made redundant from my job on 26 June so was going to work as a freelance contractor, but employer re-offered job back on 25 June and I started back earlier this week. I had set-up the laptop and tinkered away over a 1-week period.

I have factory reset the laptop.

Asking price is $1350. I paid approx $1600 for the laptop and warranty (after claiming HP's cashback).

Pick-up is from Glendene, West Auckland. Can ship if required (extra cost)

Specifications: