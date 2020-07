Hi guys,

Have a FreeNAS box that has 8x14TB Drives - I was using it to store crap-ton of 4k movies and TV Shows, but have now offloaded that all onto cloud storage, so won't need more than a couple.

Drives are in perfect condition, looking for receipt now, but only a few months old. Retail price is ~$920 so looking for about $800 each

Interested in any offers