M.2 256GB Samsung MZ-NTE2560 SSD pulled from NUC that had Home Assistant on it. Working just fine. Replaced with NVMe just to test so now surplus.
$60 with free shipping nationwide. Can collect Beach Haven, Auckland if you want.
M.2 256GB Samsung MZ-NTE2560 SSD pulled from NUC that had Home Assistant on it. Working just fine. Replaced with NVMe just to test so now surplus.
$60 with free shipping nationwide. Can collect Beach Haven, Auckland if you want.
RS814+, DS210J, CoreELEC on Odroid N2, 3 x Echo Dot & 6 x Google Homes connected to Home Assistant on Intel NUC i5.