Hey guys,

Got this as a gift from work before they let me go, have the box and charger etc.

Has been opened but not used. Retail price is around ~$3500 but looking to see if anyone is interested, as it is just sitting around doing nothing at my house.

Any offers considered, based in Auckland

Specs:

Product name: HP Spectre x360 - 13-aw0029tu

CPU: Intel® Core™ i7-1065G7 (1.3 GHz base frequency, up to 3.9 GHz with Intel® Turbo Boost Technology, 8 MB cache, 4 cores)

Memory: 16 GB LPDDR4-3200 SDRAM (onboard)

Graphics: Intel® Iris® Plus Graphics

Hard drive: 512 GB PCIe® NVMe™ M.2 SSD

Display: 13.3" diagonal 4K UWVA BrightView micro-edge AMOLED multitouch-enabled edge-to-edge glass with anti-reflection Corning® Gorilla® Glass NBT™, 400 nits, 100% DCI-P3 (3840 x 2160)

Wireless connectivity: Intel® Wi-Fi 6 AX 201 (2x2) and Bluetooth® 5 Combo (Supporting Gigabit file transfer speeds)

Expansion slots: 1 microSD media card reader

External ports: 2 USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C™ with Thunderbolt™ 3 (40 Gb/s signaling rate, Power Delivery 3.0, DisplayPort™ 1.4, HP Sleep and Charge); 1 USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A (HP Sleep and Charge); 1 headphone/microphone combo

Power supply type: 65 W USB Type-C™ power adapter

Battery type: 4-cell, 60 Wh Li-ion polymer

Webcam: HP TrueVision HD IR Camera with integrated dual array digital microphone

Audio features: BANG & OLUFSEN; Dual speakers; HP Audio Boost 2.0