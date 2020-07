D-Link COVR-2202 Smart Mesh Wi-Fi System - 2 Pack, Pre-paired, MU-MIMO, Tri-Band AC2200, 2 x Gigabit Ethernet ports on each point, cover up to 560 sqm.

You can connect these over ethernet or over a dedicated 5 GHz link.

It works with fibre (including VLAN ID) and IPv6. Provides great speeds too.

Asking $250 incl shipping.