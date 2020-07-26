Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
WTB: Dell R510 Cooling shroud


#272945 26-Jul-2020 18:57
before I go over to eBay for one, I was hoping someone here has a Dell R510 Cooling shroud they don't need? or maybe know someone that has one.




Balm its gone!

  #2529140 26-Jul-2020 19:14
I have a parts R510 at work. Any chance you can send me a photo of the exact part you need and I'll double check tomorrow.

 

 

 

EDIT: This thing?

 

https://www.amazon.com/Dell-Poweredge-PER510-Cooling-Assembly/dp/B00IP1X5E4



  #2529158 26-Jul-2020 19:40
TheMaskedOnion:

 

I have a parts R510 at work. Any chance you can send me a photo of the exact part you need and I'll double check tomorrow.

 

 

 

EDIT: This thing?

 

https://www.amazon.com/Dell-Poweredge-PER510-Cooling-Assembly/dp/B00IP1X5E4

 

 

 

 

Yes thats it. Would be amazing if you have one, my homelab server is need of one.




Balm its gone!

 
 
 
 


  #2529165 26-Jul-2020 20:06
I forgot to put the cooling shroud back into one of my R510s and noticed 2-3 months later, so far no thermal issues...




