TheMaskedOnion: I have a parts R510 at work. Any chance you can send me a photo of the exact part you need and I'll double check tomorrow. EDIT: This thing? https://www.amazon.com/Dell-Poweredge-PER510-Cooling-Assembly/dp/B00IP1X5E4

Yes thats it. Would be amazing if you have one, my homelab server is need of one.