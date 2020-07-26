before I go over to eBay for one, I was hoping someone here has a Dell R510 Cooling shroud they don't need? or maybe know someone that has one.
I have a parts R510 at work. Any chance you can send me a photo of the exact part you need and I'll double check tomorrow.
EDIT: This thing?
https://www.amazon.com/Dell-Poweredge-PER510-Cooling-Assembly/dp/B00IP1X5E4
Yes thats it. Would be amazing if you have one, my homelab server is need of one.
Balm its gone!
I forgot to put the cooling shroud back into one of my R510s and noticed 2-3 months later, so far no thermal issues...
