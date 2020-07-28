Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#272975 28-Jul-2020 14:17
Intel Core i5, 256GB SSD, 8GB RAM. 2 years old, perfect working condition. Battery, keyboard, track pad all work fine. Original box.
Includes USB C dongle with 4K HDMI, USBA x 2, Thunderbolt and Ethernet port.

Looking for $1500

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

  #2530143 28-Jul-2020 14:34
Is this one with a discrete GPU?




 

 

  #2530144 28-Jul-2020 14:39
I've checked and it is. Where are you located?




 

 

  #2530152 28-Jul-2020 14:59
freitasm: Is this one with a discrete GPU?

 

 

 

Honestly not sure sorry?

 

 

 

I'm in Christchurch



2380 posts

Uber Geek


  #2530154 28-Jul-2020 15:01
