Newest gear on the block:

Surface Pro 4 (silver) 256gbs, 8gbs ram, with that dark grey keyboard cover, and power cord - Looking for $850 ONO.

Battery still great, its about 3.5 years old. Kids been using it since end of last year for netflix after I finished with it. No issues.

A boat load of 1TB 3.5inch drives, all $10 each, $6 for postage but can group a few within reason then have to bump up postage to suit. All from 2015 in standard business machines doing nothing all day.

9x 1TB WD Blue 7200RPM Drives 2015

4x 1TB Toshiba 7200RPM Drives 2015

2x 1TB Seagate 7200RPM Drives 2015

And finally some DDR3 ram:

2x 4gbs ddr3 Kingston KTH9600B/2G low profile

1x 2gbs ddr3 Kingston KTH9600BS/2G

1x 4gbs ddr3 1333 Strontium

2x 2gbs ddr3 PC3 10600U Elpida

I'm not sure what DDR3 is worth so happy to part with it for not much.

All money back if it doesn't work. Might have a few iPad Air1/2's again soon but need to check stock.

PM

Peace.