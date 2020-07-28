Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums Offers and Wanted FS: Surface Pro 4, 3.5inch Hdd's, DDR3 Rams

xyf



163 posts

Master Geek


#272980 28-Jul-2020 17:15
Newest gear on the block:

 

Surface Pro 4 (silver) 256gbs, 8gbs ram, with that dark grey keyboard cover, and power cord - Looking for $850 ONO.

 

Battery still great, its about 3.5 years old. Kids been using it since end of last year for netflix after I finished with it. No issues. 

 

 

 

A boat load of 1TB 3.5inch drives, all $10 each, $6 for postage but can group a few within reason then have to bump up postage to suit. All from 2015 in standard business machines doing nothing all day.

 

9x 1TB WD Blue 7200RPM Drives 2015
4x 1TB Toshiba 7200RPM Drives 2015
2x 1TB Seagate 7200RPM Drives 2015

 

 

 

And finally some DDR3 ram:

 

2x 4gbs ddr3 Kingston KTH9600B/2G low profile
1x 2gbs ddr3 Kingston KTH9600BS/2G
1x 4gbs ddr3 1333 Strontium
2x 2gbs ddr3 PC3 10600U Elpida

 

I'm not sure what DDR3 is worth so happy to part with it for not much.

 

All money back if it doesn't work. Might have a few iPad Air1/2's again soon but need to check stock. 

 

PM

 

Peace.

 

 

623 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2530307 28-Jul-2020 17:19
Cheers, let me know if you have any iPad Airs in stock when you get that chance. Thanks mate 🙂

418 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2530313 28-Jul-2020 17:58
Queueing up for Air 2 if available?

