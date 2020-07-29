These are about a decade old but are still considered a top of the line speaker, a search on eBay shows them selling for very good prices still.

They are in near perfect condition apart from a small nick on the side of one cabinet which is only visible close-up. The stands have some blemish spots on them but this could easily be fixed with a new coat of paint and only affects the bases. They also have the carpet spikes included.

Looking for $2000 pick-up only (Wilton, Wellington) as I don't have the packaging for them unfortunitly. Happy to take more photos if needed.

PM if interested.