[FS] B&W Nautilus 805 Bookshelf Speakers and matching stands


#272991 29-Jul-2020 13:53
These are about a decade old but are still considered a top of the line speaker, a search on eBay shows them selling for very good prices still.

 

They are in near perfect condition apart from a small nick on the side of one cabinet which is only visible close-up. The stands have some blemish spots on them but this could easily be fixed with a new coat of paint and only affects the bases. They also have the carpet spikes included.

 

Looking for $2000 pick-up only (Wilton, Wellington) as I don't have the packaging for them unfortunitly. Happy to take more photos if needed.

 

PM if interested.

 

  #2530786 29-Jul-2020 14:40
THat's a cracking price for such a brand.

