Cloud Key surplus to requirements. In excellent condition, offered without HDD, allowing you to add up to 5TB storage.



Standard 1TB HDD retained because of video recordings, supports up to 5TB 2.5" HDD. Simple slot-in caddy system, new drive can be fitted in seconds, takes longer to unwrap a new drive than install one.



PB Retail $442, Geekzone sale $200 + $10 overnight courier.