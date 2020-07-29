Bought this off Amazon earlier this year thinking it would support the new Samsung 45W charging for my S20U, but turns out it doesn't, so looking to flick it off, have since bought couple of other GaN chargers that supports Samsung 45W charging.
Despite the incompatibility for Samsung 45W charging, it will still charge at PD 15W, which is equivalent to the old Samsung Adaptive Fast Charging.
I've also used it to charge Lenovo Thinkpad T480 laptop with no issues.
Very compact in size, beats lugging the Lenovo type C charging brick around.
Please note this charger has foldable US plug only so would need a NZ adaptor.
For more info: https://www.aukey.com/PA-D5?price=58.99
Looking for $40 + $5 shipping anywhere in NZ.
Can pick up in Flat Bush
Photos:
imgthumb]https://cdn.geekzone.co.nz/imagessubs/1fe04b7c279db4f53cba6f44ec48ab3b.jpg[/imgthumb]