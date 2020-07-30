Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
FS: NVME & m.2 Sata Drives, DDR4 Ram, Probook G2's


336 posts

Ultimate Geek


#273018 30-Jul-2020 21:02
Hey team,

 

Got another lot of small drives & ram - these are removed from clients PC's due to upgrades.

 

https://imgur.com/a/LDvQPAj

 

256GB NVME drives are $50ea

 

256GB m.2 SATA drives are $40ea

 

8GB DDR4 SODIMM's are $40ea

 

4GB DDR4 SODIMM's are $10ea

 

 

 

Also got a stack of HP Probook 430 G2 laptops - i3 / 8GB / 240 or 250GB SSD's. I still need to check the batteries are good but thinking $200 each -  will try add some battery info and photos of these over the weekend.

 

 

 

And a couple freebies -

 

Aliexpress purchased Geforce GT1030.. drivers install but the card doesn't seem to work... I think it may not be what it is supposed to be but could just be a fail on my part.

 

HP ElitePad 900 G1. Looks like battery has died and BIOS has forgotten what it is.. has the 'product information not valid' error on startup and doesn't seem to load windows. Includes a nice case that adds a heap of ports to the tablet but I don't think I have a spare charger for it.

 

 

 

Pickup from Hamilton or shipping about $4 for the smalls and probably $10-15 for the notebooks.

 

 

763 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2531741 30-Jul-2020 21:13
Could be keen on a G2 please

1334 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2531749 30-Jul-2020 21:31
I would also be keen on a G2

 
 
 
 


280 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2531757 30-Jul-2020 21:56
Also interested in a G2.

27 posts

Geek


  #2531758 30-Jul-2020 21:58
also be keen on a G2 please 

105 posts

Master Geek


  #2531760 30-Jul-2020 22:00
Keen on a G2 and one of the NVME drives

20 posts

Geek


  #2531761 30-Jul-2020 22:01
I'd like to put my hand up for a probook too if there are any left.

