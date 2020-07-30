Hey team,

Got another lot of small drives & ram - these are removed from clients PC's due to upgrades.

https://imgur.com/a/LDvQPAj

256GB NVME drives are $50ea

256GB m.2 SATA drives are $40ea

8GB DDR4 SODIMM's are $40ea

4GB DDR4 SODIMM's are $10ea

Also got a stack of HP Probook 430 G2 laptops - i3 / 8GB / 240 or 250GB SSD's. I still need to check the batteries are good but thinking $200 each - will try add some battery info and photos of these over the weekend.

And a couple freebies -

Aliexpress purchased Geforce GT1030.. drivers install but the card doesn't seem to work... I think it may not be what it is supposed to be but could just be a fail on my part.

HP ElitePad 900 G1. Looks like battery has died and BIOS has forgotten what it is.. has the 'product information not valid' error on startup and doesn't seem to load windows. Includes a nice case that adds a heap of ports to the tablet but I don't think I have a spare charger for it.

Pickup from Hamilton or shipping about $4 for the smalls and probably $10-15 for the notebooks.