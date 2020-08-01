Have upgraded to Unifi DMP so my EdgeRouter Lite & Cloud Key are now surplus to requirements.

Am open to offers or swaps, but thinking;

EdgeRouter Lite - $95 + postage (includes power supply)

Cloud Key - $50 + postage (includes USB cable, needs wall plug for USB power)

Both above units only just decommissioned and factory reset, been working 100% fine for last 3 or 4 years (Cloudkey) and less than 2 years for the ER.

I'm in Mairangi Bay, Auckland so collect from there or work in Kumeu. Post - will just charge whatever NZ Post charge, but say $10 each and we can sort the difference, if any.

What would I swap for? I'm currently building a new unRaid/Plex 4U box. Have got a case and nothing else so after Dual Xeon chips with passmark >17,000 or AMD Ryzen 3, ATX Motherboard, PSU, RAM. Happy to discuss further.....

Will post photos of both shortly.