#273061 2-Aug-2020 14:24
Looking to sell my current car, info as per below. 

 

A very well looked after daily runner currently done 99053 and counting

 

This is the M-Sport model with M-Sport body kit, 17" alloys, suspension and steering wheel.

 

Engine: N52 straight six

 

Recently serviced with WoF valid till July next year and next recommended servicing at 108000 kms

 

Sole owner in NZ, purchased back in 2016 Have kept a record of all service history from when I purchased it. This will be provided to the new buyer

 

Car has been serviced at BM Workshop every 10-15000 kms

 

There are some cosmetic imperfections (photos can be provided if anyone is interested)

 

Has 4 run flats installed with a lot of life left on all of them. All of them have plasti-dip applied on them which can be peeled off easily.

 

Front break pads and disc were replaced via Auckland City BMW in 2018. These have a lot of life left on them as well.

 

Near new wipers (installed last year when servicing was done)

 

Airbags were checked/replaced by Auckland City BMW as part of their recall programme

 

No modifications have been done on the car in any way

 

Windows are tinted to the legal limit.

 

Location is Auckland, viewing can be arranged if anyone is interested. 

 

Looking for $9000

  #2533124 2-Aug-2020 14:43
PM'ed for photos.

