I need to get rid of some of the stuff here I never use so it's time for a bit of a clean out!

I've got a brand new unused Cambium ePMP180 force 180 5GHz bridge in a box https://www.cambiumnetworks.com/products/epmp/epmp-bridge-in-a-box/ which would be perfect for anybody who wants an outdoor wireless bridge. For those that don't know about Cambium products everything can be managed for free from their cnMaestro cloud portal.

This is a US model so only has FCC frequencies and will not have the same full range 5GHz that is available on NZ models, power supplies are 110-240V and I'll include NZ clover leaf power cables. Box has been opened purely to check it, it's never been powered up or configured.

NZ RRP is $575 + GST and this US model sells for US$349 on Amazon. I'm happy to take NZ$350 incl shipping.

I also gave a Grandstream GVX3275 VoIP phone. http://www.grandstream.com/products/ip-video-telephony/ip-video-phones-android/product/gxv3275 which had has minimal use and has sat in a cupboard for the last couple of years. Good condition and no marks or scratches.

$100 incl shipping.