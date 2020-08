Fresh from service, 15" MacBook Pro A1398 EMC 2673. Ordered fully optioned with 16GB RAM, 500GB storage & up-spec 2.7GHz processor, this was one expensive laptop brand new. One corporate owner who didn't really need such a powerful laptop to run Office 365. No video editing or even Photoshop use. Battery & charger replaced 2018, power cycle count 113. With dual graphics adapters, this is a real MacBook Pro.



Cosmetically there's a couple of light scratches underneath - nothing more than what you'd expect & you don't see that bit anyway. The rest of the visuals are excellent - no real signs of wear at all.



Running MacOS Mojave & comes with carry bag.



Trademe indicates that this machine would be snapped up at $900, being full-spec this will be the first one to sell. Geekzone price $750 + courier.