I bought a four-pack of these but only needed a couple of them.

https://www.noelleeming.co.nz/shop/phones-and-gps/accessories/bluetooth-trackers/tile-re-25004-ap-sticker-4-pack/prod186217.html

$23 for one or $43 for both, including postage (sent in an envelope).

Non-replaceable battery, but they do have a three-year battery life.

They're considerably smaller than other Tiles: I've stuck one of these onto the charging case of my Galaxy Buds and it's helped me find them a few times already.

PM me if interested.