4626 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

#273074 3-Aug-2020 08:09
I bought a four-pack of these but only needed a couple of them.

 

https://www.noelleeming.co.nz/shop/phones-and-gps/accessories/bluetooth-trackers/tile-re-25004-ap-sticker-4-pack/prod186217.html

 

$23 for one or $43 for both, including postage (sent in an envelope).

 

Non-replaceable battery, but they do have a three-year battery life.

 

They're considerably smaller than other Tiles: I've stuck one of these onto the charging case of my Galaxy Buds and it's helped me find them a few times already.

 

 PM me if interested.

43 posts

Geek

Subscriber

  #2533505 3-Aug-2020 08:21
I'll take them both if still available

 

Susanna



4626 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2533507 3-Aug-2020 08:29
And sold pending payment...

