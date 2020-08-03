Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOffers and Wanted[FS] Surface Book 2 i5 256 GB


2952 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#273091 3-Aug-2020 20:29
Send private message quote this post

Purchased February 2018. In great condition.

 

A couple of very small scratches on the outside.

 

Selling due to upgrade.

 

$1200 incl. free shipping. GST invoice supplied.

 

If no takers off to trademe it shall go. Feel free to ask questions

 

 




My views (except when I am looking out their windows) are not those of my employer.

Create new topic
1921 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2534045 3-Aug-2020 20:44
Send private message quote this post

I can't quite make out the last photo. Is that the 13" version?

 

CPU? oh, i5. Is that dual or quad core?

 

RAM? I see it, 8GB.

 

Accessories?




Life is too short to remove USB safely.

BDFL - Memuneh
67745 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2534048 3-Aug-2020 20:56
Send private message quote this post

It's a 13" - the photo was just scaled down - I have edit the OP to use full size where possible so it should be more visible.

 

Sorry, I've asked about this device before and was considering it but will not take it. Thanks anyway.




 

 

These links are referral codes

 

Geekzone broadband switch | Eletricity comparison and switch | Hatch investment (NZ$ 10 bonus if NZ$100 deposited within 30 days) | Sharesies | Mighty Ape | Backblaze | Amazon | My technology disclosure 

 
 
 
 




2952 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2534049 3-Aug-2020 20:56
Send private message quote this post

Hey Sheryn,

 

Yes, 13.5" model.

 

i5-7300u processor.

 

Model 1832.

 

8 GB RAM, 256 GB HDD. Pixelsense 620 integrated GPU.

 

Accessories - Especially for you, the box and charger.

 

Cheers, Matt.




My views (except when I am looking out their windows) are not those of my employer.



2952 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2534050 3-Aug-2020 20:58
Send private message quote this post

freitasm:

 

It's a 13" - the photo was just scaled down - I have edit the OP to use full size where possible so it should be more visible.

 

Sorry, I've asked about this device before and was considering it but will not take it. Thanks anyway.

 

 

Hey @freitasm. It's the first time I have listed it.

 

Cheers, Matt.

 

/edit: Ah. I see there is another one already for sale.... 




My views (except when I am looking out their windows) are not those of my employer.

1921 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2534054 3-Aug-2020 21:04
Send private message quote this post

Matt, I am tempted.

 

I have to go to Hamilton tomorrow, but can I come round Wednesday for a look?

 

Cheers,

 

Sheryn 




Life is too short to remove USB safely.

BDFL - Memuneh
67745 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2534061 3-Aug-2020 21:16
Send private message quote this post

hairy1:

 

freitasm:

 

It's a 13" - the photo was just scaled down - I have edit the OP to use full size where possible so it should be more visible.

 

Sorry, I've asked about this device before and was considering it but will not take it. Thanks anyway.

 

 

Hey @freitasm. It's the first time I have listed it.

 

Cheers, Matt.

 

/edit: Ah. I see there is another one already for sale.... 

 

 

Ooops, sorry!




 

 

These links are referral codes

 

Geekzone broadband switch | Eletricity comparison and switch | Hatch investment (NZ$ 10 bonus if NZ$100 deposited within 30 days) | Sharesies | Mighty Ape | Backblaze | Amazon | My technology disclosure 



2952 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2534065 3-Aug-2020 21:20
Send private message quote this post

Hey Sheryn. After school on Wednesday would work if you want to take a look and have a play.

Cheers, Matt.




My views (except when I am looking out their windows) are not those of my employer.

 
 
 
 


1921 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2534078 3-Aug-2020 21:26
Send private message quote this post

Thanks. So around 3:30pm-ish? Or more like 4pm?




Life is too short to remove USB safely.



2952 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2534083 3-Aug-2020 21:29
Send private message quote this post

My people will talk to your people... I'll text you on Wednesday... :-)




My views (except when I am looking out their windows) are not those of my employer.

Create new topic




News »

New Zealand software Rfider tracks coffee from Colombia all the way to New Zealand businesses
Posted 3-Aug-2020 10:35

Logitech G launches Pro X Wireless gaming headset
Posted 3-Aug-2020 10:21

Sony Alpha 7S III provides supreme imaging performance
Posted 3-Aug-2020 10:11

Sony introduces first CFexpress Type A memory card
Posted 3-Aug-2020 10:05

Marsello acquires Goody consolidating online and in-store marketing position
Posted 30-Jul-2020 16:26

Fonterra first major customer for Microsoft's New Zealand datacentre
Posted 30-Jul-2020 08:07

Everything we learnt at the IBM Cloud Forum 2020
Posted 29-Jul-2020 14:45

Dropbox launches native HelloSign workflow and data residency in Australia
Posted 29-Jul-2020 12:48

Spark launches 5G in Palmerston North
Posted 29-Jul-2020 09:50

Lenovo brings speed and smarter features to new 5G mobile gaming phone
Posted 28-Jul-2020 22:00

Withings raises $60 million to enable bridge between patients and healthcare
Posted 28-Jul-2020 21:51

QNAP integrates Catalyst Cloud Object Storage into Hybrid Backup solution
Posted 28-Jul-2020 21:40

Vector and AWS join forces to accelerate the future of energy
Posted 28-Jul-2020 21:35

JBL launches new mobile earbuds and PC speakers
Posted 22-Jul-2020 16:04

Ingram Micro brings virtualisation intelligence to market
Posted 21-Jul-2020 13:25


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.