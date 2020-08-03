Purchased February 2018. In great condition.
A couple of very small scratches on the outside.
Selling due to upgrade.
$1200 incl. free shipping. GST invoice supplied.
If no takers off to trademe it shall go. Feel free to ask questions
I can't quite make out the last photo. Is that the 13" version?
CPU? oh, i5. Is that dual or quad core?
RAM? I see it, 8GB.
Accessories?
It's a 13" - the photo was just scaled down - I have edit the OP to use full size where possible so it should be more visible.
Sorry, I've asked about this device before and was considering it but will not take it. Thanks anyway.
Hey Sheryn,
Yes, 13.5" model.
i5-7300u processor.
Model 1832.
8 GB RAM, 256 GB HDD. Pixelsense 620 integrated GPU.
Accessories - Especially for you, the box and charger.
Cheers, Matt.
freitasm:
Hey @freitasm. It's the first time I have listed it.
Cheers, Matt.
/edit: Ah. I see there is another one already for sale....
Matt, I am tempted.
I have to go to Hamilton tomorrow, but can I come round Wednesday for a look?
Cheers,
Sheryn
hairy1:
freitasm:
Hey @freitasm. It's the first time I have listed it.
Cheers, Matt.
/edit: Ah. I see there is another one already for sale....
Ooops, sorry!
Thanks. So around 3:30pm-ish? Or more like 4pm?
