Having a bit of a tidy up and downsize, getting rid of some excess gear. These are a bit big and heavy to ship, although I can drop off at Pack and Send if you really want but you'll have to organise everything. Otherwise pickup in Feilding or I can deliver around Palmerston North.

Dell R620 1u rack server - $650

This is reasonably quiet (for a 1u server) and doesn't use much power - idles at about 100W.

Dual Xeon E5-2630 v2 - 6c/12t 2.6 - 3.1 GHz. 12 core, 24 thread total

112 GB DDR3 1600 ECC RAM - 7 x 16 GB

4 x SATA drive bays and drive trays (no actual drives included)

Dual 750W power supply

iDrac7 enterprise

Quad gigabit lan

Dell sliding rails

IBM x3250 M5 1u rack server - $400

Xeon E3-1286 v3 - 4c/8t 3.7 - 4.1 GHz. One of the fastest Haswell desktop CPU's

32 GB DDR3 1600 ECC RAM - 4 x 8 GB

4 x 3.5 SATA/SAS hot swap bays with drive trays. The SAS card has been flashed to IT firmware (so no RAID) but you could probably change it back (or replacements from Ebay are cheap).

IMM2 remote management - advanced licence with remote KVM

Quad gigabit lan

Includes rails



