Samsung's ruggedized workplace tablet, designed as a tool, not a toy. (Actually it works just fine as a toy.) Has factory fitted thick rubber protective case that also serves as e-pen holder.



Released June 2019, this is the 4G/LTE version with Full HD display. USB-C port + Bluetooth & WiFi..



Built to MIL-STD-810G1 and IP68-certification2 for shock, drop & weatherproof operation. Childproof? Who would know?



This tablet has had very little use, no scratches or dings or any other signs of wear. Under Samsung warranty until April 2022.



PriceSpy best retail $789 & Amazon will charge you $730 + shipping.



Standard 16GB storage is a bit feeble so I'll include a 32GB micro SD.



$400 + courier