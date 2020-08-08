Purchased 30/03/2019 ex Hong Kong, this model comes Google-free as default by choice, not by dodgy Trump edict. Google services are easy to add (currently has them installed) or remove to your preference. Having the choice is a good thing.
To my mind, this is the best handset of its generation. Packed full of features that just work. Superfast charging both wired & wireless, fast & accurate Face ID & in-screen fingerprint reader, brilliant OLED screen, AI photo assistant, & much more.
Kept in protective cover with tempered glass screen guard since day 1. Colour is Electric Blue which morphs to dark purple at the bottom edge.
Never had any fault or issue, no repairs either.
There's pix on Google Photos
Replaced with a P40
$450 + courier