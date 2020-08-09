We’ve just completed a kitchen renovation, and out of it have 2 induction cooktops to sell:



1) Trade depot 770mm unit - https://www.tradedepot.co.nz/vogue-induction-cooktop-5-hob-770-mm-eurokera-glass

This is approx 15 months old - we originally replaced the old ceramic cooktop with this, and it worked great. Only reason it didn’t go into the new kitchen was cause the wife was worried it was a uncommon size, which leads to:



2) Trade depot 600mm unit - https://www.tradedepot.co.nz/vogue-induction-cooktop-4-hob-600-mm-eurokera-glass-flexi-zone-bbq



This is only 1 1/2 months old - unfortunately while a standard size the wife decided this was too small, so we’ve now gone to a bigger unit that’s more common sizing wise, leaving this spare to requirements.



Both units worked great, and would be a worthy addition to any kitchen - we’ve loved having induction having come from gas at the last two houses and wouldn’t go back...