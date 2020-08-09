I have a Spark Cel-Fi PRO repeater for sale.

Works well but no longer required since a new cell tower was lit up nearby.



Looking for $800 without antenna or $900 with an 11dBi Wideband antenna and 10m cable.

Price includes shipping NZ wide.



Relevant thread here: https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=42&topicid=243796

Specs and current retail pricing available here: https://powertec.co.nz/buy/cel-fi-pro-spark-3g-4g-repeater-with-external-antenna/

The new owner will be required to fill out an online transfer form to update the installed location details with Spark.