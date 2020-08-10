According to the SO I can't keep hording old hardware anymore so I have to find new homes for it, otherwise it's bound for the tip, open to offers, you cover postage.

Motherboards:

1 x Gigabyte GA-H67MA-D2H-B3

1 x Intel DH67CL

RAM:

Laptop:

2 x Samsung 2GB 1066MHz

Desktop:

1 x Crucial 512MB DDR2 400MHz

2 x Samsung 512MB DDR2 667MHz

2 x Strontium 1GB DDR2 800MHz

2 x Transcend 2GB DDR2 800MHz

2 x Corsair 2GB DDR3 1333MHz

2 x Samsung 2GB DDR3 1600MHz

CPU:

1 x Intel i5-4570

1 x Intel i5-2400

1 x Intel Core 2 Duo E6550

CPU Cooler:

2 x Intel CPU Coolers

DVD-ROMs:

1 x Laptop: DVD Writer SN-208FB

1 x Desktop: LG Super Multi DVD Rewriter GH22NS50