The Superbook is one of those "screen, keyboard, touchpad, battery, but no brains" things you can plug into a phone or Raspberry Pi. Internally it uses a Displaylink chip, not USB-C video. It can charge some phones while running (unfortunately not my Moto G7). There's loads of details at http://sentio.fandom.com

This is the fancier model with 1080p IPS display and backlit keyboard.

Comes with charger, USB-C to USB-C cable, and carry sleeve.

Bought it on a whim from an ex colleague but find I'm not using it as much as I thought I would. My gadget budget is miniscule so out it goes.

Pickup in Wellington, Wadestown (work) or Karori (home) or if you're really excited I could ship it. $100 or nearest offer.