#273233 11-Aug-2020 16:50
Hi All,

 

I have a client that has moved buildings and we are missing the IEC lead for the TV.

 

I am looking for and Right angled IEC with tapon or right angled power plug.

 

I can buy a lead with one or the other not both, I no longer have electrical registration so legally I can not chop the plug off and put a tapon plug on.

 

I have found one on Trade Me but this is in Australia.

 

I have tried CDL, PB & Jaycar and they do not stock this.

 

Has anyone got anything lying around or can point me to a local stockist?

 

Thanks

 

John




I know enough to be dangerous

  #2538712 11-Aug-2020 16:52
Picture did not come up.

 

let me try this again.

 

John




I know enough to be dangerous

  #2538719 11-Aug-2020 17:21
Are you sure with Jaycar/PBTech or do they actually have no stock?

 

https://www.jaycar.co.nz/3pin-mains-plug-to-iec-c13-right-angle-female-1-8m/p/PS4107
https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/CABDNX9006/Dynamix-C-POWERCR3-3M-3-Pin-Plug-to-Right-Angled-I

Its a pretty common thing....

Playtech have dynamix stuff

 

https://www.playtech.co.nz/catalogsearch/result/?q=IEC+right&dir=desc&order=relevance

 
 
 
 


  #2538720 11-Aug-2020 17:22
PB tech have them

 

 

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/CABDNX9006/Dynamix-C-POWERCR3-3M-3-Pin-Plug-to-Right-Angled-I



  #2538721 11-Aug-2020 17:24
LennonNZ:

 

Are you sure with Jaycar/PBTech or do they actually have no stock?

 

https://www.jaycar.co.nz/3pin-mains-plug-to-iec-c13-right-angle-female-1-8m/p/PS4107
https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/CABDNX9006/Dynamix-C-POWERCR3-3M-3-Pin-Plug-to-Right-Angled-I

Its a pretty common thing....

Playtech have dynamix stuff

 

https://www.playtech.co.nz/catalogsearch/result/?q=IEC+right&dir=desc&order=relevance

 

 

Thanks for the reply but it has a normal plug, not a right angle / tapon style plug.

 

John




I know enough to be dangerous



  #2538722 11-Aug-2020 17:25
gregmcc:

 

PB tech have them

 

 

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/CABDNX9006/Dynamix-C-POWERCR3-3M-3-Pin-Plug-to-Right-Angled-I

 

 

Thanks for the reply but it has a normal plug, not a right angle / tapon style plug.

 

John




I know enough to be dangerous

  #2538723 11-Aug-2020 17:27
Ah.. I was looking at the other end.. which is right Angle..

 

You want right Angle on both ends ....

 

 

 

 



  #2538724 11-Aug-2020 17:28
LennonNZ:

 

Ah.. I was looking at the other end.. which is right Angle..

 

You want right Angle on both ends ....

 

 

 

 

 

 

Yes, I need right angle at both ends.

 

John




I know enough to be dangerous

 
 
 
 




  #2538725 11-Aug-2020 17:34
I have updated the title to make it more obvious.

 

John




I know enough to be dangerous

  #2538777 11-Aug-2020 18:18
https://www.rackpower.co.nz/3-pin-side-entry-to-c13-left-hand-angle-black/

 

https://www.rackpower.co.nz/10a-3-pin-side-entry-plug-to-10a-c13-iec-left-hand-angle-socket-on-2m-1mm2-black-lead/

 

Depending if you need 0.75 or 1.0 mm^2

 

 



  #2538778 11-Aug-2020 18:20
RunningMan:

 

https://www.rackpower.co.nz/3-pin-side-entry-to-c13-left-hand-angle-black/

 

https://www.rackpower.co.nz/10a-3-pin-side-entry-plug-to-10a-c13-iec-left-hand-angle-socket-on-2m-1mm2-black-lead/

 

Depending if you need 0.75 or 1.0 mm^2

 

 

 

 

Brilliant, thank you.

 

I will call them tomorrow to confirm they have stock.

 

Cheers

 

John




I know enough to be dangerous

