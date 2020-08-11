Hi All,

I have a client that has moved buildings and we are missing the IEC lead for the TV.

I am looking for and Right angled IEC with tapon or right angled power plug.

I can buy a lead with one or the other not both, I no longer have electrical registration so legally I can not chop the plug off and put a tapon plug on.

I have found one on Trade Me but this is in Australia.

I have tried CDL, PB & Jaycar and they do not stock this.

Has anyone got anything lying around or can point me to a local stockist?

Thanks

John