Case: Silverstone FT01 - $30. Prefer pickup from Hamilton.

Mobo tray is missing one standoff in the bottom left position

To access the top filter, the fan has to be removed, filter is blocked by lip on mobo tray.

1 Front USB port has stopped working.

I have both drive cages - only had 1 installed when i was using the case.

PSU: Corsair HX750. - $30

Fan can be noisy sometimes.

Has all modular cables.

CD/DVD: LG GH22LS50 - $10