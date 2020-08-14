My mother has just moved in to a hospital facility and she is having trouble using her mobile phone even though it is a very east one to use.

I was wanting to know if anyone had a mobile deskphone that they wanted to get rid of and I could put mums sim card into it.

I can get one from overseas or there are some really expensive ones locally.

Vodafone used to have a realistically priced product but now it is very expensive IMO ( used to be only $20 a few years ago )

https://www.vodafone.co.nz/shop/mobileDetails.jsp?skuId=sku6400023&voucherCode=&hardwareSkuId=&menuKey=&selectedPlanSkuId=&selectedView=&selectedTab=includedPlan&selectedPriceTab=&ignoreCartContent=

If you have something let me know otherwise I will try my luck online.

I am not interested in a B315 and a deskphone, that is too much clutter even though it is very easy to get working.

John