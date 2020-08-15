This one hell of a beast as a 14inch laptop a few years ago(but still pretty powerful compared to some recent models).
Anyways, I don’t use it for gaming at all, it’s mainly for office work and some occasional YouTube etc..Still runs smooth as at today and everything works perfectly. I don’t see any scratch or dent anywhere as I have baby it since the first day I got it..Only selling cause I got an upgrade from work.
Bought a few years ago from USA, warranty no longer valid.
Specs :
14inch antiglare FHD
CPU : intel core i7-6700HQ
VGA: Nvidia GeForce GTX-1060 6GB GDDR5
STORAGE: 256SSD + a newly installed 500gb Samsung 860 EVO SATA SSD
More specs can be found here:
https://www.msi.com/Laptop/GS43VR-6RE-Phantom-Pro/Specification
Will include the original black box, charger and the laptop itself.
Also, can toss in a WiFi 6 card if the buyer is tech savvy enough to upgrade it themselves...I kind of gave up as soon as I found out it’s hidden under the heat sink.
Don’t know how much this should go for so 950ono for now.
Pick up in Auckland (after lockdown).