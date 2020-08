MikroTik Cloud Core Router 1009-7G-1C-1S+ 9 Core CPU, 2GB RAM, 7xGbit LAN, 1x Combo port (1xGbit LAN or SFP), 1x SFP+ cage for 10g, RouterOS L6, LCD panel, rack montable enclosure, PSU



Was using this for my ultrafibre at home but have changed to UniFi Dream Machine Pro. Only about 1 month old, perfect condition, in original box etc.

looking for offers around $750