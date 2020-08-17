Picked up a 2019 Shield TV Pro, so moving this guy on. I purchased it around Feb 2020 from TM, and I believe the owner before me originally purchased it from Amazon. Specs here.

As pictured, includes the Shield TV, remote, and a non-OEM NZ compatible power cord (any standard 2 pin to IEC C7 cord can be used). I have only really used the Shield remote for configuring it since I have a Harmony, so everything is in good condition, 'cept for the box, which has two mysterious gouges...

$220 + shipping or pickup in Palmerston North.