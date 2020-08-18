Wondering if anyone has any spare powerline adapaters. I've end up with two singles that dont play together and ideally would like pair of each type, preferably with one device that has two or more ethernet ports.

The two units I have are

Netcomm NP511 500mbps

Netcomm NP507 600mpbs

I undertsand that the same speeds should work between different brands but I assume that this may also be a little hit and miss so would prefer the same brand unless you have knowledge that they will work together.

Cheers