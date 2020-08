Vigor 120 v2 ADSL2/2+ Modem. Ideal for using in full bridge mode (PPPoA/PPPoE) with your router. Great little unit. Rock solid performance. About 5 years old and in good condition. Only selling, as we've finally upgraded to fibre. Includes power pack and RJ11 cable.

$20 + postage. Or can pick up in Auckland (Birkenhead or CBD) once lockdown is over.