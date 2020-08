My partner received these as a gift to replace Samsung earbuds. However since switching to iPhone, the earbuds were replaced as well and got airpods instead.



The Panasonic buds were only used to test the difference so it wasn't really used that much. I've thoroughly cleaned the buds and the case with isopropyl alcohol. The smaller eartips hasn't been opened.



Comes with box, the buds, charging case, USB-C cable.



Retail seems to be $199, so selling for $159. I will still aim to ship these overnight if possible.